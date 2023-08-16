LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – As Bay District Schools continue their first full week of school, Mosley High School is already preparing for multiple events as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Opening in 1974, the schools has been a place for students to excel for generations.

“The students love the staff, especially ones that have been here for so long. Many of my teachers taught my mom when she was here. So there are a lot of familiar faces that generations and families know,” said Nikole Patronis, a senior and SGA President at Mosley.

Brian Bullock, Mosley’s principal, is a Lynn Haven native. He and his wife attended Mosley and he has served as principal for seven years.

“I’ve lived in Lynn Haven all my life. So really the only thing I have ever known is green and orange. It’s just an absolute blessing to come back as the principal for the past seven years to work with the kids to help them reach all of their goals and aspirations,” said Bullock.

To celebrate its golden anniversary, multiple events have been planned throughout both the fall and spring semesters.

For their homecoming parade, they hope to feature homecoming queens of the past. Additionally, golf tournaments, galas, and block party are among other plans.

The school launched an alumni association where former Dolphins can stay updated on events.

You can find the association’s pages on Instagram and Facebook at @mosletalumniassociation.