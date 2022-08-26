LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley High School band showed off their skills at Lynn Haven Elementary on Friday morning.

Their performance was part of a tradition they started four years ago.

They performed a snippet of their halftime show which they call “Flightline.” It is a nod to military aviation.

They perform songs like ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ Fly Like An Eagle’ and even ended the show with the ‘Top Gun’ theme.

Mosley High School Band Director Douglas Dobos says one of their priorities is getting involved in the community.

“We are actually on the way to Orlando to play Delaware Valley out of Pennsylvania so one of our priorities is that we want to support the football team wherever we go so it was important that we get down there and support as well because we are apart of that team effort and that’s something Mosley has created and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Dobos said he hopes today’s performance will inspire younger kids to get involved with music and band.