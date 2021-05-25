Mosley baseball advances to the 5A State Championship Game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley Dolphins are moving on to the 5A State Championship game after taking down Jefferson 5-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday morning.

The Dolphins got the scoring going in the third inning when Tyler Wave got a base hit to run in one Dolphin.

The score would stay 1-0 until the top of the fifth when the bases are loaded for the Dolphins and David Hudson comes up to the plate.

Hudson hits a bomb to left field and it’s a grand slam for the senior.

Mosley goes up 5-0 and holds on to that lead to win the state semifinals and punch their ticket to the title game on Wednesday.

