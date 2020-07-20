Mortgage rates drop below three percent for the first time in decades

PANAMA CITY, (Fla) — If you are looking to become a homeowner now might be the time to start your search.

Due to the pandemic rates are the lowest they have been in decades hitting an average rate of 2.98 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage.

This is the first time mortgage rates have dropped below three percent for the first time in over 50 years. Experts are saying if you are looking to buy a home now might be the time to act.

“It’s a historic low,” said Jillian Richey. “The government is trying to get the economy moving. There’s always a light so now is the time to take advantage.”

Richey is a Mortgage Loan Originator at Tyndall Federal Credit Union. She says these low rates are not just for buying homes but also refinancing.

“Say you are struggling with money, refinance for a lower interest rate, maybe a longer term, lower your payment, there’s only benefits,” said Richey.

According to a market trends report the average mortgage in Bay County in 2018 was around 243 thousand dollar. With rates dropping below three percent because of the pandemic, the average mortgage rate in bay county would be around eight thousand dollars less than 2018.

“I think it is kinda exciting for the younger generation because once the pandemic is over they’ll start moving out away from mom and dad or college and getting their own places to live and it will be a lot better and easier to get their first time home,” said homeowner Mark Myers.

Over the past few months, Tyndall has been processing hundreds of refinances to lower their members’ mortgage rates. And they do this without even leaving their homes.

“We have a video banking tool where you download the app log right in and you can speak to someone face to face to explore your options,” said Richey.

Members can log onto the app at any time to speak with a banker. There is a specific section just to talk about mortgage rates where they can answer your questions about Tyndall’s home loan options or your existing home loan.

Experts say there is no way to predict how long the rate drop will last so if buying a home is on your to do list now is the time.