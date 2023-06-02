PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Morgan Wallen had to bow out of this weekend’s Gulf Coast Jam because of health reasons. But he is now scheduled to headline the event next year.

Gulf Coast Jam officials announced the headliner Friday morning.

“MORGAN WALLEN said he wants some sand in his boots in Visit Panama City Beach!!! So, he’s coming to Gulf Coast Jam in 2024!!” organizers wrote. “Tickets are selling like crazy!!! Do NOT miss out on next year!! We’ve got all our headliners booked and you WON’T be disappointed!”