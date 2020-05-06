More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line

(WMBB)–When COVID-19 hit, nearly 2.6 million Florida households were one emergency away from financial ruin.

According to the state’s latest ALICE Report, United Way of Northwest Florida reported on Monday that more than 55 percent of household in the counties it serves are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or living below the federal poverty line. United way of Northwest Florida serves Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

“The number is staggering to know that more than half the population in our area lives below that line,” said United Way of Northwest Florida Communications Director, Ken McVay.

The data released is from 2018 and United Way believes the numbers were accumulated before or just around the time Hurricane Michael hit.

“Difficulty came after Hurricane Michael, so all of 2019 you think of all the people that were still in recovery from the hurricane… and then combine that with people now in 2020 facing the unexpected displacement of not having a job because of the COVID-19,” McVay said.

United Way hopes these stats show the great need for non-profits in the area. The organization is able to help their agency partners through donations. The donations enable them to provide financial support such as the COVID-19 Relief Funds to non-profits, such as The Arc of The Bay.

The Arc of the Bay Executive Director, Ron Sharpe, said the funding will allow them to continue to teach those with disabilities during the pandemic.

“We got ten chrome books, it’s a start to be able to make contact and teach and share those same essential things that will help them,” Sharpe said.

Numbers are being recompiled and data is expected to be released later this year that will take into account those effected by COVID-19.

“When we hear live united, its brining us all together, meeting the needs of the community,” Sharpe said.