BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning.

The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county.

This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road.

These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway recovery project.

The money comes from FEMA and Bay County’s half-cent surtax.

“Having that top layer of asphalt, if we don’t keep that protected, then it starts breaking down the rest of the roadway, and then it’s really expensive to rehabilitate it,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “It’s very important that we stay ahead of the game and make sure we keep our roads in good condition.”

Click here and here for a complete list of the dozens of roads being resurfaced.