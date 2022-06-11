DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people celebrated Pride Month in downtown Panama City on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the second Bay Pride Fest held by the LGBTQ Center of Bay County. Thousands of people came to McKenzie Park to show their pride and support during the event.



“June is Pride Month and it’s all about celebrating the past and the future just taking the fact where people were back then, what they had to do for us to stand here and be able to celebrate,” Panama City Pride Queen Bella Nouveau said.

Noveau said this event recognizes those who have paved the way for the LGBTQ community.

“Pride to me is just about being who I am and expressing my heart and I just want to do what I can to make this a safe place for everyone,” Noveau said.

The event included more than 70 vendors, live music, and a drag show.

The LGBTQ Center of Bay County’s goal for the event is diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are the only safe space between Mobile, Alabama and Tallahassee right now,” LGBTQ Center of Bay County Board Member Cherie Crim said. “So it’s very important that we keep our youth groups going, our trans groups going, and our mental health program going.”

Crim said they hope to continue spreading love throughout the county.



“Kindness is our path forward and the more that we can show that we are in inclusivity with each other and we are here to work with everyone that’s the key going forward. More love, less hate,” Crim said.

Not only does the center provide services for the youth, President of the LGBTQ Center of Bay County Michele Smallwood said they promote diversity and inclusion across the board.

“Even though our focus is LGBTQ+ youth we really like to work with the other community partners in the area like Black Lives Matter, Black Voters Matter, The Lead Coalition, we partner with the disability groups in town, really we are here to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion not just LGBTQ but all across the board.”

The LGBTQ Center of Bay County has a youth group that meets on Monday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. at their center at 1608 Baker Court Room 5.

They also have an adult group that meets every other Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information or resources visit their website.