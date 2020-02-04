More items seized in Lynn Haven fraud case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal authorities have seized more items from the group of suspects accused of defrauding Lynn Haven out of about five million dollars.

In November, federal prosecutors said they uncovered a scheme conducted by two companies and two city employees.

Former City Manager Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare owner Josh Anderson, Erosion Control Specialist owner David Mitchelle White and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez were all charged with fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors said the group forged documents in order to illegally bill the city for Hurricane Michael related work that was never done.

As part of the case, they immediately seized several cars, trucks and other items. Now, court records show prosecutors have seized several more items including a 1997 International Harvester Tractor, a pontoon boat, two all-terrain vehicles, and a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

The suspects are scheduled to go to trial on March 2.