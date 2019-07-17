More health services available in 2019/2020 school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More health services will be available inside Bay District Schools after a three-way partnership was approved Tuesday.

After some controversy last year, Bay District is partnering with both the Department of Health Bay County and Pancare for medical services this upcoming school year.

The approval assigned roles for each service and will provide a wide range of school health services.

Officials say health care is important in the halls but this upcoming year maybe even more important than before.

“Health services is a top priority, especially because of the challenges and barriers families have experienced since Hurricane Michael. We know many families have difficulty with accessing providers or making sure they can get into an appointment in time. Transportation, loss of providers, all of those factors play into quality health care,” said Kara Mulkusky, Director of Student Services.

She says the partnership has been moving smoothly so far and the district is excited to bring the services into the schools.