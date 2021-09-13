More details released in Lynn Haven corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors released more information about their corruption case against the former mayor of Lynn Haven and three alleged co-conspirator’s

The 12 page Bill of Particulars documents checks and emails prosecutors plan to use as evidence in the case against former Mayor Margo Anderson, former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes, former City Attorney Adam Albritton, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction.

It also described evidence that could have been used against five others, including former city manager Mike White, who have already pleaded guilty in the case.

One of the new details brought to light is about an RV that and was either given or sold to Anderson by Finch. Finch and Anderson are old friends but Finch is accused of bribing Anderson and Barnes in order to get millions of dollars worth of projects from the city.

Prosecutors say Finch paid a city engineer $75,000 for the $106,000 RV and that the engineer used that money and other funds to pay off a $105,000 loan on the vehicle. Anderson and her husband then received the RV.

Another piece of evidence is an invoice that describes a check to Erosion Control Specialists for $1.2 million. The company was supposed to be doing hurricane clean-up work for the city but instead, they were working at homes owned by Anderson, her mother’s home, Albritton home, and White, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also produced an email and a contract that states that Worldclaim would handle Anderson’s hurricane claim pro bono after the city hired the company to do their public adjusting work.