More details released in arrest of church robbery suspect

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The man who deputies say held a local pastor at gunpoint is now in custody after a week of searching.

Raymie Godfrey is accused of holding the pastor of First Baptist Church in Fountain at gunpoint on October 13 before Sunday service.

Raymie Godfrey

Raymie was reportedly armed with a firearm during the incident.

A fellow parishioner arrived at the church and Pastor James Sharkey told her to call the police. When she did, Godfrey ran in the wooded area behind the church.

Since then, Sheriff Tommy Ford says they’ve had all hands on deck in the search for Godfrey.

“We had most of the divisions of the sheriff’s office. Our specialty teams, our K9 units helicopters, jail bloodhounds as well as Florida Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Fish, and Wildlife Commission helped as well. The department of corrections K9 teams got involved later,” Ford said.

The extensive search ended up empty but the work didn’t stop.

“We continued those efforts throughout the week but the trail had kind of gone cold on where he may be,” Ford said.

On Sunday, Ford and his office got a call that Godfrey may have been found a couple of counties over.

“We received word that a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper observed a male walking along the interstate in Gadsden County, ” Ford says.

Ford says this man gave a wrong name but correct date of birth and social security to the trooper, this allowing them to identify the man as Godfrey.

He says this arrest is the result of good work relationships with other law enforcement agencies.

“We don’t always catch them the way we want to but usually at some point, our brothers and sisters somewhere will encounter somebody who’s breaking the law,” Ford says.

Godfrey is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.