CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack.

Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said he was shot five times.

It happened on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown.

“Several officers were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival they did discover that we had one individual that had been shot and at the end of the day, we discover he had actually been shot five times,” Kimbrel said.

The 12-year-old was life-flighted to an area hospital in stable condition.

Despite the severity of the situation, the victim’s mother confirmed to News 13 that the boy was already walking around his hospital room.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Kimbrel said they have identified a person of interest and that he was much older than the victim.

“We have a motive and there is a person of interest that we’re looking at involving this incident, we’re unable to share too much information about that at this time, but we are working toward hopefully an end to this situation,” Kimbrel said. “Hopefully at some point in time, sooner than later, maybe making a charge and holding someone responsible for doing this.

Kimbrel said they believe it is an isolated incident and domestic-related.