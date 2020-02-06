More closures announced due to severe weather

As severe weather approaches the Panhandle, more closures have been announced in several counties.

Wednesday night, multiple school districts announced that they were canceling school ahead of the storm system.

Washington County declared a local state of emergency, and closed several facilities.

Thursday morning, the Jackson County property appraiser and tax collector office announced that they will also be closed.

PanCare said its clinics and offices in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington counties will not be open.

We will continue to monitor closures and update them here.

