More child abuse charges filed against Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Detectives with the Panama City Police Department have filed more charges

against a woman already in the Bay County Jail on child abuse charges.

Terri Lynn Manning, 49, is accused of starving, a child she gained custody of eight years ago and lying to doctors and others that the child was suffering from a medical condition.

Manning is charged with child abuse by willful torture in the form of starvation, child abuse resulting in mental injury, and child abuse by aggravated battery on a nine-year-old victim.

Manning is also charged with four counts of scheme to defraud and four counts of theft, for creating a false story that her daughter and grandson were involved in a collision, were on life support, and that the grandson died.

Earlier this year a 16-year-old victim disclosed instances of ongoing physical and mental abuse by Manning, police wrote in a news release. They added that she was charged this week with one additional count of child abuse and one count of child abuse by mental injury.

Manning remains in the Bay County Jail. Detectives are still seeking the whereabouts of Manning’s girlfriend, Kesha Roberts, who has eight outstanding warrants, including scheme to defraud.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.