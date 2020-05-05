More charges added to suspects in murder case

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects in the murder of 23-year-old Christopher Wesley Whaley are facing additional charges in the case.

On Wednesday, April 29, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the arrest of Asher Martin, 20, and Raven Gladin, 25, in connection to Whaley’s murder.

Ford says Martin, Whaley and Gladin all rode to Dickerson Road in Fountain on Sunday, April 26.

Martin and Whaley both got out of the van before Martin reportedly attacked Whaley with a long blade object.

Asher Martin

Martin compared the weapon to a machete, Ford said.

Whaley was hit multiple times and died due to the injuries.

After, Martin reportedly put Whaley’s body back into the van and drove to Camellia Street.

The next day, Monday, April 27 , Martin and Gladin returned to the van and set it on fire, deputies say.

Gladin reportedly bought the gasoline.

Martin was originally charged with murder. Gladin was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Raven Gladin

On Monday, the State Attorney’s Office filed more charges against the two. They both now face charges of first-degree arson.

A $100,000 bond was set for both with that charge.

Martin is still being held in custody without bond on the murder charge.

Gladin is now facing a $120,000 bond for both her charges. She is still in custody at the Bay County Jail.