OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County will offer the monkeypox vaccine beginning Wednesday, August 24.

The vaccine will be available in Fort Walton Because at 221 Hospital Drive NE on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the vaccines will be distributed in Crestview at 810 E. James Blvd.

Vaccine appointments on both days will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the immunizations office.

The vaccine is only available to people who are considered high-risk which includes:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox.

People who know one of their sexual partners in the last two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.

Laboratory workers who perform diagnostic testing for monkeypox.

Members of designated health care worker response teams designated by appropriate public health authorities.

Officials said the vaccine is very limited at this time. They suggest checking back with FDOH in Okaloosa County if there are no appointments available.

To schedule an appointment, call (850) 833-9246.