PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re keeping a close eye on the northern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development this week. As of 9 AM CDT Monday, the National Hurricane Center has given the area a 30% chance of formation within 5 days.

A surface low will likely develop along a stalled boundary Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slips southwest towards Louisiana and over the northern Gulf, it will become stagnant. Sitting over and/or near the Gulf of Mexico, it will have the potential to organize into a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is “Danielle.”

It’s far too early to tell where the storm system may go or what its local impacts may be at this time, as it hasn’t even formed yet. What we do know, though, is that the stalled boundaries and increased tropical moisture across the area will enhance our rain chances this week, giving way to scattered and widespread showers and storms each day over the next seven.

Rainfall totals could reach 4-6 inches by the end of the week with isolated higher amounts where storms train over the same area for a long period of time. Isolated flash flooding will be possible, especially later in the week as the soil will be saturated and water table rising. Please do not cross any roadways taking on water. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”

