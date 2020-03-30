Monday Morning with the Manager moves online

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another local meeting has moved to an online format due to coroanvirus pandemic.

Panama City’s City Manager, Mark McQueen, will host his next Monday Morning with the Manager meeting using Zoom, starting with the upcoming meeting March 30 at 8:30 a.m.

According to the City, the online meetings are in an effort to maintain an open dialogue with residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can attend the meeting three ways: calling in to the meeting at 312-626-6799, downloading the Zoom app to a smartphone, or using a desktop computer with the Zoom program uploaded. Anyone who attends will need to enter the meeting ID: 628 745 121.

The meeting is open to the public and media.

