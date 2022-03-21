BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday, March 21 marks two years since the very first positive case of the coronavirus was discovered in Bay County.

A 47-year-old man from Texas was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Since then, over 45,000 people can say the same.

When the first case was discovered, some community leaders said they were anxious.

“It was new to us… We didn’t know what we were dealing with,” local Nurse Practitioner Natasha Woodham said in December 2020. “We didn’t know how we were going to be able to treat that.”

The coronavirus has also taken the lives of over 71,000 people in Florida.

Many prominent people in Bay County passed from the virus, including former News 13 General Manager Bill Byrd, local songbird Lynda Griffin, and Holiday Inn Resort’s Philip Colvin.

“To tell him, at the time I had to leave before he coded, goodbye for the last time… that pain is forever in my heart,” Colvin’s wife Andrea said in August 2021.

The pandemic brought headaches and heartaches— and it’s not over yet.

The CDC is still urging residents to wear masks and get a vaccination.

However, the CDC also said Bay County now has a low-risk COVID-19 community level, which is dependent on the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the area.