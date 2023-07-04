HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (The Holmes County Advertiser) — The parents of two-year-old Margie June McClean are facing charges in connection with her May 16 death, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, has additionally been charged with aggravated manslaughter. That same charge is also looming for the father, 32-year-old Christopher McClean, pending review by the State Attorney’s Office. Adams and McClean were each initially charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

The charges stem from the events of May 16 when Margie was found unresponsive in the family car at a Highway 81 residence in the Prosperity community. Sheriff John Tate stated in a May 17 press conference that dispatchers received the call around 3:43 p.m. on May 16 from a “hysterical female.” Records show a deputy arrived on scene within two minutes and was met by an individual carrying an unresponsive child. The deputy immediately began administering CPR on the child until Holmes County EMS arrived and took over. The child was pronounced deceased by EMS at 3:59 p.m.

Adams told investigators she found the child unresponsive in the house; however, HCSO states investigators began to piece together what happened after transporting the parents to the sheriff’s office for interviews. HCSO additionally requested EMS take the child’s body temperature, which was determined to be 107 degrees.