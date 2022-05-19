PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – An upper-level ridge will hold mostly dry conditions over the Panhandle for Thursday evening, but changes are on the way Friday.

a stronger southerly flow will bring better chances for rain up from the Gulf Friday, but no more than a regular summer day.

Overnight into Saturday, the bulk of tropical moisture will make impacts over the Peninsula of Florida in the form of showers and storms, but the Panhandle is still expecting to see generous amounts of rain too.

Greater precipitation is expected to favor the east end, favoring Jackson, Franklin, Gulf, and Calhoun counties. The first round of rain is expected very early Saturday morning between 12 am and 4 am, but the timing is subject to change.

Additional rounds of rain are possible Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day Sunday, a similar array of rainfall is expected.

The main threats attached to the weekend stormy weather will be gust winds, heavy downpours, and lightning. Low lying areas hold greater potential for flooding too.

Afternoon rain chances deplete to their regular 30-40% by Tuesday.