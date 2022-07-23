PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization that provides services and job training for adults with “Human Needs,” held it’s biggest fundraiser of the year last night.

The 6th Annual Arc of the Bay Kohl’s Fashion Show hit the runway at the Sheraton Bay Point Resort. 36 Arc of the Bay students modeled the latest fashion trends and had the time of their lives doing it.

Each student picked out two outfits, depicting the themes ‘A Day at the Beach’ and ‘A Night at the Beach.’

They’re participation in the event goes along with Arc of the Bay’s mission to teach students self-advocacy, self-choice, self-determination, and the freedom to express themselves.

“This is one of those opportunities that we say ‘you know, this is about you. We love you and go out there, have some fun, show them who you are, because you deserve to be there,” Ron Sharpe, the Executive Director of Arc of the Bay said. “That’s what it’s really all about and that’s just some of the things that we teach.”

Sharpe is thankful for the community embracing this event year after year.