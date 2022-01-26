GASKIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Hemphill Road on Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Walton County Fire Rescue crews found smoke and flames coming from the back right corner of a mobile home around 5:00 p.m.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire in less than thirty minutes.

Florala Volunteer Fire Department, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

Officials said all residents and pets made it out of the burning home safely.

According to the WCSO, the fire originated outside of the mobile home. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.