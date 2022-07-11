PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After nearly four years, Panama City officials are ready to start the massive job of replacing the MLK Recreational Center.

“I wish it could move faster,” MLK Rec Center Rebuild Project Manager Randy Plank said. “And we’re going as fast as we can.”

30,000 square feet of buildings takes time, planning, and coordination. Plank assured the community the wait will be worth it.

“We’re excited to repair the Hurricane Michael damage. It’s going to be all-new for the site,” Plank said. “A new rec center- about 12,000 square feet and a new double-court gymnasium about 18,000 square feet.”

The new and improved community gathering spot will also have a playground, a green space, and walking paths for locals to get out and get active.

Inside the rec center, there will be steam labs, an arts and crafts room, and a teaching kitchen.

Plans also call for a recording and editing studio, a fitness room, and playing fields.

As a mother of five children, Panama City resident Dee Holley said she can’t wait to see her kids enjoying all the center has to offer.

“Around the area, kids have nowhere to go,” Holley said. “They’re just staying at home playing on games and it’s limited.”

Holley said the rec center will help kids stay out of trouble.

Demolition contractors are expected to demo the rec center building during the first week of August.

Plank said they hope to put the construction contract out to bid in the fall.

Then Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct an EHP review before giving the approval to start construction.

The environmental assessment could take six to 18 months to complete.

Then, officials could get started on construction. Plank expects construction to take one to two years.