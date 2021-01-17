MLK Events happening around the Panhandle

(WMBB)– Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. day. The national holiday honors the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader, preacher and advocate for nonviolent social change, Martin Luther King Jr.



In Franklin county, a motorcade will be held in King’s honor. It will begin at 11 a.m. ET, at Battery Park in Apalachicola.

In Bay County, the NAACP will host a virtual prayer breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. It will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19. The link can be found here.

Finally, the Bay County Democrats will host a food drive collection honoring king and his acts of service. The group will be collecting canned and nonperishable food items for delivery to local food banks Monday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Canned and nonperishable food items may be dropped off at 313 E. 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401.