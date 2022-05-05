SPRINGFIELD, Fla, (WMBB) — A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.

Springfield Police said they learned in January about the possible sexual abuse and conducted an interview with the victim.

The said 48-year-old Brandon Beau Baumgardner sexually abused her twice, investigators wrote in a news release. They added that they found evidence of injuries as a result of the battery.

On Wednesday members of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit of the Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested Baumgardner. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age with injury and he will be held without bond pending extradition to Bay County.