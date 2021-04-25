Mississippi man facing several felony charges including kidnapping

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 40-year-old Quinton Barnes with multiple felonies on Saturday.

Officials said a witness called 9-1-1 shortly before 11:30 a.m. yesterday about someone recklessly driving a white car with two passengers inside, a woman and a young boy, signaling for help.

The caller followed the vehicle it stopped at the Hideaway area of Valparaiso. Deputies arrived on scene and found the car but Barnes had taken off on foot into the woods.

The woman told deputies she and Barnes had an argument at Wal-Mart in Niceville. Barnes told the victim he was going back to Mississippi and attempted to take the car.

Both victims go in to prevent him from leaving with their belongings. The victims tried to call for help, but authorities said Barnes forcibly took their phones and caused minor injuries to the child.

Barnes now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, resisting an officer and obstructing justice.