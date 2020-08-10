Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mississippi man arrested for assaulting a 15-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mississippi man in the early morning of Aug. 1 for punching a 15-year-old multiple times in the face the night before.

The victim, Collin Untersee, told deputies that the perpetrator, Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, of Starkville, Miss., assaulted him because Untersee and his friends were riding their bikes too close to Harrell. This caused a verbal dispute. A woman with Harrell, according to the report, physically assaulted Untersee. Then, according to the report, Harrell punched Untersee in the face multiple times causing him to lose consciousness.

Camera footage of the incident shows Harrell standing over Untersee and punching him in the face, according to the report.

Untersee’s injuries include swelling, bruising and bleeding on his head and legs, according to the report. Deputies also reported there is a possibility of a concussion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Liberty County Food Pantry

Independence Eve Celebration cancelled

Early Voting opens for Bay County voters

St. Andrews Farmer's Market continues to bring in crowds

Local church gives away hundreds of meals to families

PCB hotel stabbing

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the