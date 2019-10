FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michelle “Mickey” Majerus has been found on Lake Morality Road and Highway 98 in Carrabelle.

She was been missing since Monday and the Sheriff’s Office has led an in-depth investigation in an attempt to locate her.

A driver found her walking down the road and and recovered her safely in his truck until the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and EMS could get to her.

Majerus is currently en route for medical attention.