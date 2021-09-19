Missing swimmers recovered in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Both swimmers who were reported missing Saturday night have been recovered.

At around 6:30 Saturday evening, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Front Beach Road near Harbour Arms Condominiums in reference to two missing swimmers.

A 28-year-old man and 9-year-old boy were last seen in the water. The body of the 28-year-old man was recovered Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. and the body of the 9-year-old boy was recovered around 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident.