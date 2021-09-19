Missing swimmers recovered in Panama City Beach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Both swimmers who were reported missing Saturday night have been recovered.

At around 6:30 Saturday evening, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Front Beach Road near Harbour Arms Condominiums in reference to two missing swimmers.

A 28-year-old man and 9-year-old boy were last seen in the water. The body of the 28-year-old man was recovered Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. and the body of the 9-year-old boy was recovered around 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two swimmers missing in Panama City Beach

Woman accused of abusing child faces more charges

22-year-old Grand Ridge man dies after motorcycle accident

Perfect Scores on the FSA

Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN Week 4

SPECIAL REPORT: Feeding America provides 33 million meals along the central Gulf Coast in 2020

More Local News

Don't Miss