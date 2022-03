14-year-old Maniah Murray has been missing since Tuesday, March 23.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

They are searching for 14-year-old Maniah Murray who was reported missing from her home on fortune avenue Tuesday.

It is unknown what Murray was wearing or her last known direction of travel.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call 850-872-3100.