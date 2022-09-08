PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south of Bylsma Estates, deputies wrote in a news release.

“BCSO investigators and trained volunteers covered this area extensively during the time he was missing. Investigators are now working to determine Berecz’s whereabouts over the last five days,” deputies wrote. “EMS was called and responded, evaluating Berecz medically. He has been taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.”