GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A missing diver was reported about 3.5 miles south off Grayton Beach.

A 34-year-old female went missing off of a 26-foot catamaran. She was reported missing at 11:16 Sunday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the WCSO Dive Team, South Walton Fire District, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife.