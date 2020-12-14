Milton man arrested for child pornography

MILTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 62-year-old William Milam on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an interenet user uploading child pornography. FDLE agents traced the IP address used in the uploads to Milam’s residence.

Agents served a search warrant Monday morning at Milam’s residence and found multiple deviced belonging to Milam that contained child pornography.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Milton Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted on this case.

Milam was arrested today and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.