PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s state budget is ready for Gov. Ron Desantis to sign, but DeSantis could still veto any project.

A non-profit watchdog group called Florida Taxwatch says 14 projects designated to the Panhandle should be closely reviewed before approval.

One project allocated $10 million to Tyndall Air Force Base for a wastewater treatment facility.

Others grant $3 million to a septic and sewer program in Laguna Beach, and $1.6 million for the expansion of a wastewater treatment plant in Lynn Haven.

“We have a tremendous amount of issues with sewer seepages into our bays and estuaries,” State Representative Jay Trumbull said. “And the only way to fix that is to find the money to be able to either relocate or once and for all go in and fix it.”