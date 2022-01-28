MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Miller & Miller Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in Marianna officially opened its brand new facility Thursday.

The grand reopening’s theme was a throwback to the old Chevrolet advertising slogan, “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.”

Former professional baseball player and Marianna native Jeff Matthis signed autographs, and country music artists Bryan White and Andy Griggs entertained the crowd.

Owner Ricky Miller said this celebration also marks more than three years of hard work. The company had to rebuilding the landmark business after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Miller said he’s excited to welcome people back.