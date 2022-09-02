BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Military members have a place to go at Northwest Florida Beaches International.

The Lynn Haven Rotary Club held the grand reopening this morning of the airport’s newly renovated Military Welcome Center.

It’s the first update since the airport opened 12 years ago.

The welcome center has a brand new carpet, three new couches, and organized spaces for food and drinks.

Active duty and retired military personnel, as well as department of defense employees, can enjoy snacks, drinks, television, internet access, Wi-Fi and a children’s play area.

The Lynn Haven Rotary Club made the upgrades possible with a $3,500 grant from Rotary International and another $12,000 in community donations.

“It’s been something that everyone in the club has become passionate about. So when a grant opening came open for doing something in the community everyone unanimously agreed we really just wanted to help the Military Welcome Center look more appealing more relaxing,” Lynn Haven Rotary Club Grants Chair Angela Klopf said.

The welcome center is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

It is entirely run by volunteers, if you are interested in volunteering they encourage you to reach out to the Military Welcome Center directly.