Military Makeover with Montel helps repair local family’s home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Military Makeover with Montel team is in Panama City Beach this week. They are helping Cody Patron and her family, who lost her husband in the Marine Corps.

In 2011, Sergeant Daniel J. Patron was killed while deployed with an explosive ordnances disposal unit in Afghanistan.

Tragedy struck again in October, as her home was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“In Cody’s case, we have a house damaged from the roof, to the floors, to mold inside the ceilings and in the walls,” said show host Montel Williams.

He and his crew, along with local volunteers are working day and night to repair the Patron’s home.

The lifetime television show aims to help military families with their homes across the country.



“Were getting a new roof and we have replaced all of the drywall inside,” said co-host Art Edmonds. “There’s a whole bunch of great stuff happening.”

Coming after Hurricane Michael is giving this home makeover a special meaning for the show.

” We have been really trying to repair damage that is a little bit more than we’ve had to bite off in the past,” said Williams.

They have seen the community come together to support the Patron family.

“People at every skill level in the trades have shown up here to help us meet our goal of giving this family a forever home,” said Williams.

The final reveal will take place on Saturday, with a community celebration. The public is welcomed. The reveal will start at 2 p.m. at 166 Boca Lagoon Drive in Panama City Beach.