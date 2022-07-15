PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Military is having a hard time recruiting new service members nationally. This may cause major issues down the line.

But recruiters in the Panhandle said they are performing well.

“As far as Panama City area, it’s as strong as ever. This place is super prideful and they love their country so they’re ready to come and join,” Local Air Force Recruiter Sgt. Eric Mason said.



Mason also said the local recruitment center is performing over 100%. Normally, the military’s goal is 150,000 new recruits each year. This year, the numbers are struggling in every branch, including the U.S. Air Force.



“So big Air Force is seeing a trend in not seeing qualified applicants come into our offices, our big offices you know around the country,” Mason said.



At least 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible for military service. Obesity, mental health issues, and criminal records are just a few of the reasons why.



“The air force is the strictest branch as far as DODY as far as putting people in and that kind of goes back into we don’t want to send somebody into basic military training and get hurt,” Mason said.



If you’re eligible, Sgt. Mason said now is a great time to join the military. He said the main reason he enlisted was for job security.



“I wanted that paycheck on the 1st and 15th so I didn’t have to think about it,” the Sergeant said. “I do love my country, but just to shoot you straight, job security.”



Mason said only seven out of more than 130 Air Force career fields are combat. If you’d like to learn more about them call 334-301-6665.