LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)--Two landmark buildings in Lynn Haven are on track to be demolished. On Monday, fencing was put up around the Lynn Haven library building to prepare for it to be torn down.

The building suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Michael. The city says engineering reports determined the library and city hall were unfit to be saved in their entirety and renovated. But staff say they will be preserving a portion of the old City Hall.