PANAMA CITY, Fla WEATHER (WMBB) – Main takeaways for the rest of the week will be hot temperatures for Thursday, with a wetter switch up incoming for Friday.

A high-pressure ridge aloft will keep mostly dry conditions on tap for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Wednesday night drop into the lower 70s along the shoreline and upper 60s inland.

Wednesday morning the region dealt with some foggy areas. Overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning commuters can expect to deal with the same conditions, with low visibilities being potentially more widespread.

In foggy conditions, make sure to turn on the low beam headlights and keep plenty of space between you and cars around you.

For Friday, the region takes on moisture as the beginning of a Central American Gyre starts to form in the southern Gulf and the subtropical high in the Atlantic recedes west a bit.

The Central American Gyre is a broad area of slow spinning low pressure over Central America that forms during their rainy season (May – November). It can sometimes help spawn tropical activity during hurricane season, but current conditions in the Gulf/southern Caribbean are not conducive for tropical formation this weekend.

However, residual moisture from the CAG will progress northeast, bringing added rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday of next week, the region will be back to a general summertime pattern.