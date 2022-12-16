PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday.

Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency.

Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding.

On Friday, Johnson’s defense lawyer filed a motion for his bond to be reduced.

It is currently $200,000 total for three separate charges.

Judge Timothy Register denied the request.

Johnson also had another hearing on Friday, to determine if money posted for the bond is stolen funds.

Johnson is currently behind bars at the Bay County jail.