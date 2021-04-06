Mexico Beach wins Favorite Southern Beach Town Bracket from Garden & Gun magazine

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three weeks ago, the magazine ‘Garden & Gun’ launched its 10th annual ‘Favorite Southern Beach Towns Bracket.’

The contest featured 32 seaside locales from eight southern states and after five rounds of voting, Mexico Beach was officially declared the winner. It won with 59% of the vote against Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Mexico Beach is still in the rebuilding process after Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the treasured town. Local business owner, Michael Scoggins, said he hopes this competition will bring more people to the area so they can see the town’s community spirit.

