Mexico Beach to host Gumbo Cook-Off

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) — Mexico Beach’s Gumbo Cook-Off is back for another tasty weekend starting February 22 at 10 a.m. at the Boat Ramp Park.

The event is free to attend, as guests will pay only for the food and drinks they want to try.

Gumbo and Brunswick stew will be available, as well as Mardi Gras-themed beads and live music throughout the day. Participants will prepare their best gumbo dishes for the cook-off competition.

The cook-off also raises money for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th event.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB prepares for Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB prepares for Mardi Gras weekend"

Mexico Beach to host annual Gumbo Cook-Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach to host annual Gumbo Cook-Off"

Upcoming census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upcoming census"

MRO center of excellence

Thumbnail for the video titled "MRO center of excellence"

New building for courthouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "New building for courthouse"

Scallop Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scallop Season"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.