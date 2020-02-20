Mexico Beach to host Gumbo Cook-Off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) — Mexico Beach’s Gumbo Cook-Off is back for another tasty weekend starting February 22 at 10 a.m. at the Boat Ramp Park.

The event is free to attend, as guests will pay only for the food and drinks they want to try.

Gumbo and Brunswick stew will be available, as well as Mardi Gras-themed beads and live music throughout the day. Participants will prepare their best gumbo dishes for the cook-off competition.

The cook-off also raises money for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th event.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday to learn more.