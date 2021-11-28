Mexico Beach to host annual Christmas Tree lighting

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday, December 5, there will be a golf cart parade followed by a tree lighting at the Mexico Beach Shopping Center in front of Mango Marley’s.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. This year’s celebration will also include the annual golf cart parade that will cruise throughout town and arrive at the tree lighting.

The Mexico Beach Fire Department will also be collecting unwrapped toys at the event which they will give those in need in the community.

If you would like to participate in the golf cart parade, click here.

