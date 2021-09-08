Mexico Beach selects new city administrator

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A fresh face will be coming to our area’s local government after Mexico Beach has filled the vacancy for city manager.

A little over a month after former City Administrator, Mario Gisbert announced his retirement, the Mexico Beach City Council unanimously voted to hire Doug Baber from Port St. Lucie.

“Doug seemed to be the right fit for our little city and we didn’t want to pass up to get who we thought,” said Mexico Beach Mayor, Al Cathey. “It was a unanimous decision.”

Besides his 15-plus years of experience in municipal government, Cathey said they also looked for someone they felt would be able to engage the community.

“But in Mexico Beach, just like our charming community, we want to have a charming government we want people that work here to reflect who we are and Doug fit the bill,” Cathey said.

New City Administrator, Doug Baber, said Mexico Beach’s road to recovery from Hurricane Michael inspired him. He said he is looking forward to being a part of the rebuild.

“There’s so much there to make it your own all the things they have and all the capabilities of things they have to build in the next few years,” Baber said. “Just to revitalize the area and to be part of that is just amazing to me.”

Baber said he has been keeping up with the recent projects in Mexico Beach and said it seems like things are starting to pick back up again.

“Everything is like a win so anything we can get to inside of Mexico Beach and the two square miles they have going on there is going to be a win,” Baber said.

Baber will start Monday, September 13. He said he and his family are excited to be joining an even bigger family here in Bay County.