Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – As beaches across the state are closed due to COVID-19, Mexico Beach is doing it’s best to keep their sands open while following CDC guidelines.

“We’re just so happy to have our slice of heaven back even if it’s only for a few hours,” Mexico Beach resident Sabrina Greer said.

City officials are allowing people to come out onto the sand for a few hours each day, once in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and once at night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. central time.

Thursday was the first day that people could get back out on the beach.

“I mean just being able to come out here and hear the ocean, I mean at the house you can hear it, but when you’re our here it’s completely different,” Part-time Mexico Beach resident Julia Lassetter said.

The rules only allow people to enjoy individual recreational activities on the beach during the times when it is open.

Individual recreational activities include walking, running or fishing, but not sitting in the sand.

Some residents hoping they might ease up on those restrictions in the coming weeks.

“Even though they have time restriction, which I think everyone is mostly following, it would be really nice to bring a chair just to sit for two hours, so we hope that will happen soon,” Mexico Beach resident Eddie Sheets said.

The beaches will be closed partially for another two weeks, but many are just happy to get out of the house for a little each day and take in a breath of salty air.

“We are so excited. Today was the best day for it to open up and the weather has been beautiful and we are glad we can enjoy our beach again,” Greer said.

For more information on the restrictions and what is not allowed on the beach, check here.