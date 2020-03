MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — During a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Mexico Beach City Council decided to close all public parking with beach access within the city.

Any person, resident or not, is not allowed to park in any part of the right of way to access the beach. Residents must now walk to the beach for access.

The council made the decision during an emergency meeting called earlier today.

A regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and the council can revisit the decision then.