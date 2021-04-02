Mexico Beach makes it to the finals in Best Southern Beach Town competition

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After four rounds of voting, Mexico Beach has made it to the finals in the 10th annual Garden and Gun Favorite Southern Beach Town Bracket.

So far, Mexico Beach has toppled over many popular destinations St. Simons, Hilton Head and Tybee Island.

Mexico Beach Community Development Council President, Kimberly Shoaf, said she is excited to see their slice of sand get this far in the Garden and Gun Favorite Southern Beach Town Bracket.

“There are some pretty destinations and some wonderful beach communities with great amenities but there’s nothing like Mexico Beach so, we should win,” Shoaf said.

Shoaf said visitor’s long-time loyalty to the quiet beach town is what brought them this far.

“Once you have come and visit Mexico Beach, it’s kind of hard to forget us,” Shoaf said. “So the loyalty still remains here throughout the years even through the ups and downs.”

Mexico Beach is still in the rebuilding process after Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the treasured town. Local business owner, Michael Scoggins, said he hopes this competition will bring more people to the area so they can see the town’s community spirit.

“More important than even coming to my restaurant, it’s important for people to come to this town and see what the community can do when they pull together and rebound after a storm,” Scoggins said. Because everything that’s being accomplished in this town is through community spirit.”

Scoggins said they’ve been in disbelief over the last few weeks seeing Mexico Beach advance further and further in the competition.

“We’ve only been behind one time,” Scoggins said. “It’s the craziest thing, and then we pulled ahead at the last minute over St. Simons Island.”

Voting is taking place now until April 6th. To vote in the competition, click here.